Target BOYCOTT Why Target's LGBT items make Glenn LOSE HIS MIND

Glenn Beck





May 22, 2023





A recent shopping trip with his wife made Glenn ‘LOSE MY MIND,’ he says. The store at fault? TARGET. The giant retailer officially has gone TOO FAR with its LGBT products to celebrate pride month this June. In fact, it’s enough to make Glenn BOYCOTT the store and in this clip, he explains why YOU should too. Because this year, Target’s pride collection goes beyond rainbow onesies for babies or even swimsuits with a ‘tuck friendly' option for the transgender Americans among us. This time, the store even hired a possible SATANIST to design some of the pride products for sale. Glenn gives all the details in this clip…









