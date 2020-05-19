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President Trump Stop Playing Games With American Lives!
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56 views • May 19, 2020
We Elected President Trump to be Commander & Chief. But Trump is playing word games with his supporters as he says one thing then passes something else!! Stop Playing Games with the Lives of the American People!
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