U want Fame & Fortune? 🩸sacrifice your sibling like Cain 6000 yrs later & we’re still talking @ him

Cain killed Able out of jealousy and envy.



Jacob swindled Esau out of his birthright and inheritance.



Joseph’s brothers plotted to kill him but ultimately ended up selling him into slavery.



This is what happens when parents have a favorite child and a scapegoat.



Your own flesh and blood will set you up to be raped, murdered, robbed, or sold into slavery. They will trick you out of your inheritance too.



How well do you know your siblings?



Are you a Targeted Individual?





How Are You Targeted and Who is Targeting you?



1. Targeted specifically at birth: You were targeted based on your birth right, possible inheritance or future purpose.

2. Everyone is a target: We are all being targeted by the ones running this planet.

3. Targeted by a specific event: Rape, Assault, Attack, Traumatic Event or Crime.

4. Targeted based on genetics: The answer is in your blood or genetic makeup. Who or what are you?

5. Placed on a list by someone: A contract was taken out on your life. Trauma, Torture, then Premature Death.

6. Sacrificed: You were chosen to be the sacrificial lamb of your family like Joseph or Isaac in the Bible.

7. Part of an experiment: The government, Aliens or Fallen Angels are experimenting on you.

8. Lawsuit: At some point in your life, you were part of a lawsuit.

9. Targeted by a competitor: Someone or something sees you as competition and wants to take you out.

10. Religion: You were indoctrinated into religion at some point and now your faith is being tested.

11. Targets have brain damage: At some point in your life you sustained brain damage. No one is targeting you, it’s all in your head.

12. Pharmaceutical Companies: At some point in your life, you were given a drug. The drug companies placed you in an ongoing trial without your knowledge.

13. Hacked: Your brain was hacked and they’re currently running the Targeted Individual Script.

14. Matrix: You are Neo in the Metatron Cube or Metaverse who has woken up. They’re trying to put you back to sleep, assimilate or kill you.