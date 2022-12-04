Create New Account
Mark 9:43-44 - THE NEW BIBLES TAKE OUT WARNING ABOUT HELL! WHERE THEIR WORM DIETH NOT
ABC CHRISTIAN
Published 18 hours ago

Mark 9:43 And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: 44 Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.

biblegodheavenhelljesus

