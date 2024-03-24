DESOLATION _ SCP Short Film

Mirrored Content

A well known, precisely organized Cult referred too as: "The Enlightened Ones", have successfully stolen a cursed artifact (SCP: 7263) from a Texas Nightclub. Which was originally used as a novelty decoration after its containment breach from a Ukrainian Research facility in Chernobyl. While its appearance is similar to SCP 323 "The Wendigo Skull", it possesses the power to unleash an interdimensional portal once activated through ritual. This ritual process is completely unknown according to the foundation's research. However, "The Enlightened Ones" posses the forbidden knowledge of the ritual activation.



The SCP foundation are left with no choice, but to destroy the Artifact, and wipeout the Cult members from performing the ritual.



A combined arms force of MTF "nu-7 Hammer Down" followed by a specialized Mobile Task Force known as MTF "Achilles Thunder" are sent in to destroy the Artifact's Ritual Site.

