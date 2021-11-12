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OPINION RANT: Veterans' Day edition
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The day we honor veterans. What does that mean?
What could we learn from the hell of war?
How does that apply to our present reality?
References
https://www.ranker.com/list/attack-of-the-dead-men-facts/laura-allan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_of_the_Dead_Men
What could we learn from the hell of war?
How does that apply to our present reality?
References
https://www.ranker.com/list/attack-of-the-dead-men-facts/laura-allan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_of_the_Dead_Men
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