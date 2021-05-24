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ANTIFA Tries To Kill Calgary Mayor-Elect, Kevin J. Johnston in Downtown Calgary
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161 views • May 24, 2021
AntiFa is the terror group responsible for billions of dollars in damages worldwide. They have a small contingent in the city of Calgary, Alberta and they are paid by the Calgary City council and others to cause chaos in the city they are interfering with the election in this city and now they have clear they aren't willing to kill.
This is the uncut video of the ambush assault on Calgary mayor-elect Kevin J. Johnston and his crew.
The police witnessed the assault and did nothing, here is the uncut video.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
This is the uncut video of the ambush assault on Calgary mayor-elect Kevin J. Johnston and his crew.
The police witnessed the assault and did nothing, here is the uncut video.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
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