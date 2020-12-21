Busted! Dr. Birx Violates Own 'Stay At Home' Order

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Authoritarian government officials love to mandate that everyone "stay at home" to fight the virus, but when it comes to their own lives, they are not about to give up their freedom. The latest hypocrite is government coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx, who spent Thanksgiving at her second house with guests in violation of her orders for others. Also today, Sen. Rand Paul slams idiotic mandates that have no science behind them. Vaccine problems. Recall Newsom. And more...