Exclusive Alex Karp writing Palantir’s new technofascist manifesto Animation - 22-point document read

Breaking: Exclusive footage of Alex Karp writing Palantir’s new technofascist manifesto

The nightmare fuel of a cartoon, produced by digital creator Emily Youcis, features everything you might imagine if The Alex Karp Show was real and streaming on Disney+, from his obsession with automated kill chains and outspoken support for Israel, to his fascination with cupcakes.

The very special episode features a guest appearance by Palantir founder and amateur antichrist enthusiast Peter Thiel, who joins Karp to discuss the Samson Option and the opportunities the world’s incineration in nuclear hellfire would create in giving humanity a fresh start.

Adding: 💀📲 Palantir’s new manifesto is a straight up blueprint for techno-fascism

Alex Karp’s mass surveillance and autonomous weapons software empire has just released a blueprint for an American techno-fascist, techno-feudalist state powered by advanced AI.

The 22-point document combines the enthusiasm of the 1930s American Technocracy movement with elements eerily reminiscent of 20th century fascist ideologists, and calls for:

🔴 Making the Silicon Valley “engineering elite” the new aristocracy, obliged “to participate in the defense of the nation,” and being given more of a say in advancing the overarching “grand narrative”

🔴 The rejection of “vacant and hollow pluralism” and “decadent” consumer iPhone culture

🔴 Recognition of the “limits” of “soft power,” and celebrating “hard power,” which “in this century will be built on software”

🔴 Framing the race for AI weapons debate as an ‘if we don’t build it, our enemies will’, using technological inevitability as a moral cover

🔴 Dubbing national service “a universal duty,” and calling for the end of all-volunteer armies

🔴 Calling for the rearmament of Germany and Japan

🔴 Contemptuously framing the Weimar Republic’s US’s current crop of leaders a “roster of ineffectual, empty vessels,” and suggesting that the “ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service” (keep those Epstein files closed, right Alex?)

🔴 Heaping jingoistic praise for America’s “progressive values” and supposed indispensability to “an extraordinarily long peace” post-WWII, and touting the superiority of Western culture, which has “produced wonders” while “others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful”

A critique of decadent, hollow pluralism, the need for a new elite promising “the solution,” demands for national sacrifice, rejection of liberal constraints, technological determinism, ranked cultures and a rewriting of the post-WWII order. We’ve seen this movie before…





@geopolitics_prime