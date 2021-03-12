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Day 50: ABC News (Finally Grows a Pair) and Calls Out Joe Biden For Ducking Reporters Questions
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10 views • March 12, 2021
After going over 50 days as President of the United States we finally witnessed a mainstream news channel (other then Fox News) who has called out the White House and Joe Biden for not facing reporters in a press gallery unaided by the Jenn Psaki's of the world. Today was a classic example of Biden running for the hills and not answering any questions as he announced the 1.9 trillion dollar Covid Relief Bill in the Oval Office. As he signed the bill for the gathered media he told them that he will answer questions at a later date and then he was escorted by Kamala Harris to the side door as the sheep reporters yelled unanswered questions at him. Absolutely pathetic.
Related links:
National Pulse
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/abc-news-admits-biden-is-ducking-reporters-raises-accountability-questions-cnn-confirms-hes-an-early-to-bed-type/
ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-holding-formal-news-conference-raises-accountability-questions/story?id=76341787
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Related links:
National Pulse
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/abc-news-admits-biden-is-ducking-reporters-raises-accountability-questions-cnn-confirms-hes-an-early-to-bed-type/
ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-holding-formal-news-conference-raises-accountability-questions/story?id=76341787
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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