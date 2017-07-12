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12/07/17 TRUMP FIRES SATAN: Solomon's Temple Under Construction?
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24 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/07/17 With the capital of Israel moving to Jerusalem and Trump moving the US embassy to the Holy City, we are seeing the enactment of Biblical Prophecy. Is it the defeat of the Luciferian reign or the simulation of the resurrection process designed to ensnare humanity within the AI matrix? Please see this thought provoking article by William Henry:
http://www.williamhenry.net/2016/12/the-last-trumpdon-the-freakin-baptist-and-the-messiahs-space-ship/ and my piece looking into these issues on steemit: https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/70-years-was-the-state-of-israel-created-to-try-and-prevent-the-return-of-christ-to-jerusalem-in-the-second-coming. May all the people of Earth be protected at this time, especially those living in the vicinity of Jerusalem, where there is sure to be much upheaval in the days ahead.
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12/07/17 With the capital of Israel moving to Jerusalem and Trump moving the US embassy to the Holy City, we are seeing the enactment of Biblical Prophecy. Is it the defeat of the Luciferian reign or the simulation of the resurrection process designed to ensnare humanity within the AI matrix? Please see this thought provoking article by William Henry:
http://www.williamhenry.net/2016/12/the-last-trumpdon-the-freakin-baptist-and-the-messiahs-space-ship/ and my piece looking into these issues on steemit: https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/70-years-was-the-state-of-israel-created-to-try-and-prevent-the-return-of-christ-to-jerusalem-in-the-second-coming. May all the people of Earth be protected at this time, especially those living in the vicinity of Jerusalem, where there is sure to be much upheaval in the days ahead.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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