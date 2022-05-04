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Corona - der ideale Vorwand?
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34 views • May 04, 2022
Sicherung eines Videos vom 05. April 2020: "Impfzwang, Bargeldverbot, Tracking, Versammlungsverbote, Verchippung: endlich! Mit dem aktuellen Corona-Virus kann man - von Seiten der Obrigkeit - fast alles rechtfertigen und scheinbar plausibel machen. Vielleicht sogar den Verlust von Renten & Pensionen via Bondcrash? Corona - das ultimative politische Supertool!"
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