Precious Metals Redpills?

President Trump introduced a new line of signature shoes — golden sneakers — right after the Sterling (Virginia) explosion.
Signals re: precious metals? Who knows.
Some of DJT’s comms are aimed at the bad guys; others are for us.
The numbers associated with these stories are interesting. I’ll just leave that there.
Got bullion? This wouldn’t be the worst take-home message regardless of what that’s about.
The full webcast is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | President Trump Gives Speech At Sneaker Con (17 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dzugu-live-president-trump-gives-speech-in-pennsylvania.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.