Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Precious Metals Redpills?
channel image
Son of the Republic
643 Subscribers
175 views
Published 20 hours ago

President Trump introduced a new line of signature shoes — golden sneakers — right after the Sterling (Virginia) explosion.

Signals re: precious metals? Who knows.

Some of DJT’s comms are aimed at the bad guys; others are for us.

The numbers associated with these stories are interesting. I’ll just leave that there.

Got bullion? This wouldn’t be the worst take-home message regardless of what that’s about.


The full webcast is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | President Trump Gives Speech At Sneaker Con (17 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4dzugu-live-president-trump-gives-speech-in-pennsylvania.html

Keywords
donald trumpgoldsilverred pillreal moneyredpillbullionsound moneyprecious metalhard assetreal asset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket