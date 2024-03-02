Eyes for Sale

Would you call yourself a dreamer? Someone with grand ambitions and desires? Well, Roger was once like you...
Capitol of Conformity Series.
Written, Directed & Edited By: Aze Alter
Visuals Assisted By: Midjourney, PikaLabs, Runway ML & Eleven Labs.
Mirrored - Aze Alter
To support me & this show: https://www.patreon.com/AzeAlter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.