Dr. Pierre Kory - Explains the War we Are In and How We Will Win!

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(Jun 30, 2022) Dr. Pierre Kory gave his opening address at 'The 2nd World Congress of the World Council for Health and Doctors for Life' in Brazil.
World Council for Health: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/event/the-2nd-world-congress-of-wch-doctors-for-life/
FLCCC: https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Bright Light News: https://rumble.com/v1ar0gb-world-congress-brazil-day-1-dr.-pierre-korys-opening-address.html