U.S. Court Denies Nike’s Motion to Dismiss COVID Injection Lawsuit! – Emerald Robinson
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 21 hours ago

(Aug 11, 2023) Good News! Leslie Manookian of Health Freedom Defense Fund provides an update on her lawsuit against Nike. They are seeking damages and Nike doesn’t have a leg to stand on!


Health Freedom Defense Fund: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/

Nike case updates: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/hfdf-lawsuits/kerkering-thibodo-and-rozwadowska-v-nike-inc/


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v36m912-u.s.-court-denies-nikes-motion-to-dismiss-vaccine-lawsuit.html


