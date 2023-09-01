Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My Theory on Atlantis
channel image
Music and Astrology
21 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

I believe that astrology can transcend to all living things, and as such, we share electromagnetic patterns some might call "instinct". Beyond one's ability to know how to do things, I believe basic patterns found globally are an intrinsic part of our DNA. Here I explain what the lost city of Atlantis may actually represent. 

Keywords
astrologyatlantiselementszodiaclunar astrology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket