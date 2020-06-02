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Riots & Lockdown - 4th Generation Warfare
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148 views • June 02, 2020
Could these protests turned riots and the virus lockdowns be part of an organized attempt at a revolution or insurrection? It looks like we're experiencing 4th Generation warfare with our enemies exploiting the gray zone.
Amazing Polly https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2nt3wZUN4/
Amazing Polly https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ht2nt3wZUN4/
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