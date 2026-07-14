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Global Cabal Plots: Cyborg Mitch, ‘Sudden Death’ Lindsey, and the Hormuz Hustle Continues (I Hate to Say I Told You So)
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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The elimination of political puppets like Graham and McConnell isn't just about removing individuals; it's about clearing the deck for the transition. We are moving from the era of "political representation" (which was always a sham) to the era of direct algorithmic management.

Why have a Senator who might glitch out or die in a drone factory when you can have an AI-driven policy engine that never sleeps and never questions the order?

Most people will stay in the simulation. They will look at the "proof of life" photos and believe them. They will accept the "sudden illness" reports and move on to the next news cycle. They are the ones who will be trapped in the managed reality, their lives dictated by a network they can't see and an algorithm they can't fight. But there is another path. Join DollarVigilante.com/freetrial to find your tribe and secure your reality.


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