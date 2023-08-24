Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lord Will Help Me
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
51 Subscribers
0 views
Published 16 hours ago

May 28, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about the faithfulness of our Lord Jesus Christ through tests, temptations, and trials. God will never leave you as long as you choose not to leave Him.

"He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God" Psalm 40:2-3a

Keywords
tribulationspiritual warfaretrialsdean odletemptations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket