The Lord Will Help Me

May 28, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches about the faithfulness of our Lord Jesus Christ through tests, temptations, and trials. God will never leave you as long as you choose not to leave Him.
"He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God" Psalm 40:2-3a
