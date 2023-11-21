⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted fire defeat on clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 41st mechanised, 57th mechanised infantry brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy lost up to 25 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks of assault groups of the AFU 12th Special Operations Brigade near Kremennaya and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, as well as two pickup trucks.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems successfully repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade near Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade close to Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to 245 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 79th air assault, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Shevchenko, Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to 75 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces launched strikes at clusters of manpower of AFU 33rd, 65th, 117th mechanised brigades close to Rabotino and Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 75 Ukrainian personnel, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire defeated clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 35th, 36th marine brigades.

Up to 50 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been neutralised by fire.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two Msta-B howitzers, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles near Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Sagi (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 536 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 9,050 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,509 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,144 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,452 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.