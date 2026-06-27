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Episode 559 June 27 2026 A Beast Unleashed
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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It is mind boggling to see our cuurent reality precisely confirming

the prophesies recorded in the Bible. Every day the Bible confirms that

it is accurate and trustworthy. It is Truth, and it exposes the lies and reveals the truth.

Strap in for this one because this is about an Executive Order that has unleashed a beast. Keep serving Jesus. I love ya'll. Love TL


https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/strengthening-and-unleashing-americas-law-enforcement-to-pursue-criminals-and-protect-innocent-citizens/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1273085511326665


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHbN4NHlGb0


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZGWDOStvOo&t=88s


https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/01/baton-rouge-acquires-straight-military-surveillance-drone


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94p4RjA7AJo


https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2025/08/04/drones-first-responders-police-departments/


https://13wham.com/news/nation-world/taking-flight-against-crime-maryland-police-drone-pilot-program-aides-in-arrests-911-law-enforcement-shoplifting-monitor-george-orwell-silver-spring-montgomery-county-criminal-suspect-unmanned-aircraft


https://apnews.com/article/drones-labor-day-eric-adams-nypd-jouvert-c2787e87bcad8fa87aa8d34b454ee6cf


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/colorado-police-plan-dispatch-drones-instead-officers-certain/


https://abcnews.com/US/story?id=125940726


https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=711762291875507&rdid=MRGdkpwl6HMkSP5N


https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/california-police-drone-responders-22315437.php


https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/1qe58c1/alex_karp_ceo_of_palantir_palantir_is_here_to/


https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a43064899/air-force-drones-facial-recognition/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MTOyyKKCSg


https://www.facebook.com/reel/511380754842843


https://www.slashgear.com/1160537/this-new-drone-device-uses-wifi-to-see-through-walls/


https://nypost.com/2025/06/24/world-news/china-unveils-mosquito-sized-drone-designed-for-stealth-military-operations/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_40p1S_D3Y&t=1s


https://biblehub.com/revelation/13-4.htm


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/b47EZsSF8DQ


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPul9WKQ6oQ


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Terri Lynn


LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


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Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430


Email: [email protected]


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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


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https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


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HardNewsTv4

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