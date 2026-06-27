Episode 559 June 27 2026 A Beast Unleashed

It is mind boggling to see our cuurent reality precisely confirming

the prophesies recorded in the Bible. Every day the Bible confirms that

it is accurate and trustworthy. It is Truth, and it exposes the lies and reveals the truth.

Strap in for this one because this is about an Executive Order that has unleashed a beast. Keep serving Jesus. I love ya'll. Love TL





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/strengthening-and-unleashing-americas-law-enforcement-to-pursue-criminals-and-protect-innocent-citizens/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1273085511326665





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHbN4NHlGb0





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZGWDOStvOo&t=88s





https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/01/baton-rouge-acquires-straight-military-surveillance-drone





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94p4RjA7AJo





https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2025/08/04/drones-first-responders-police-departments/





https://13wham.com/news/nation-world/taking-flight-against-crime-maryland-police-drone-pilot-program-aides-in-arrests-911-law-enforcement-shoplifting-monitor-george-orwell-silver-spring-montgomery-county-criminal-suspect-unmanned-aircraft





https://apnews.com/article/drones-labor-day-eric-adams-nypd-jouvert-c2787e87bcad8fa87aa8d34b454ee6cf





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/colorado-police-plan-dispatch-drones-instead-officers-certain/





https://abcnews.com/US/story?id=125940726





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=711762291875507&rdid=MRGdkpwl6HMkSP5N





https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/california-police-drone-responders-22315437.php





https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/1qe58c1/alex_karp_ceo_of_palantir_palantir_is_here_to/





https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a43064899/air-force-drones-facial-recognition/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MTOyyKKCSg





https://www.facebook.com/reel/511380754842843





https://www.slashgear.com/1160537/this-new-drone-device-uses-wifi-to-see-through-walls/





https://nypost.com/2025/06/24/world-news/china-unveils-mosquito-sized-drone-designed-for-stealth-military-operations/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_40p1S_D3Y&t=1s





https://biblehub.com/revelation/13-4.htm





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/b47EZsSF8DQ





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPul9WKQ6oQ





_______________________________________

Contact and support Information





$CASH APP$ link:





Terri Lynn





LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn





Support via MAIL:





Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430





Email: [email protected]





BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/





RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm





YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg





website

https://gamechangertv.net/