Episode 559 June 27 2026 A Beast Unleashed

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It is mind boggling to see our cuurent reality precisely confirming
the prophesies recorded in the Bible. Every day the Bible confirms that
it is accurate and trustworthy. It is Truth, and it exposes the lies and reveals the truth.
Strap in for this one because this is about an Executive Order that has unleashed a beast. Keep serving Jesus. I love ya'll. Love TL
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/strengthening-and-unleashing-americas-law-enforcement-to-pursue-criminals-and-protect-innocent-citizens/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1273085511326665
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHbN4NHlGb0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZGWDOStvOo&t=88s
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/01/baton-rouge-acquires-straight-military-surveillance-drone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94p4RjA7AJo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2025/08/04/drones-first-responders-police-departments/
https://13wham.com/news/nation-world/taking-flight-against-crime-maryland-police-drone-pilot-program-aides-in-arrests-911-law-enforcement-shoplifting-monitor-george-orwell-silver-spring-montgomery-county-criminal-suspect-unmanned-aircraft
https://apnews.com/article/drones-labor-day-eric-adams-nypd-jouvert-c2787e87bcad8fa87aa8d34b454ee6cf
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/colorado-police-plan-dispatch-drones-instead-officers-certain/
https://abcnews.com/US/story?id=125940726
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=711762291875507&rdid=MRGdkpwl6HMkSP5N
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/california-police-drone-responders-22315437.php
https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/1qe58c1/alex_karp_ceo_of_palantir_palantir_is_here_to/
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a43064899/air-force-drones-facial-recognition/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MTOyyKKCSg
https://www.facebook.com/reel/511380754842843
https://www.slashgear.com/1160537/this-new-drone-device-uses-wifi-to-see-through-walls/
https://nypost.com/2025/06/24/world-news/china-unveils-mosquito-sized-drone-designed-for-stealth-military-operations/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_40p1S_D3Y&t=1s
https://biblehub.com/revelation/13-4.htm
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/b47EZsSF8DQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPul9WKQ6oQ
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