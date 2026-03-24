US LUCAS (Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) drone shot down by Tehran - US version of 'Shahid'

A video of the LUCAS (Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) drone shot down by Tehran, which was presented by the US last summer.

The American equivalent of the "Shahid".

Adding, US violated the energy ceasefire:

Iranian state media have accused the US of violating the energy ceasefire announced by Trump yesterday.

The Fars Agency, run by the IRGC, states that yesterday, after Trump's announcement, the natural gas management administration building and a gas pressure reduction station in Isfahan were hit.

And in Khorramshahr, a missile fell near a gas pump belonging to a power station.

Adding:

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: I will propose a law tomorrow in the Knesset to classify Qatar as a hostile state.

⚡️QatarEnergy announced force majeure circumstances regarding some long-term LNG supply contracts, which affected customers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.

More:

Bloomberg: Iran stops natural gas exports to Turkey after the Israeli attack on the South Pars gas field.

Bloomberg: More than 40 energy facilities in 9 countries in the Middle East have been "severely or extremely seriously" damaged by the war.

And: ⚡️The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., declared a state of emergency in the country's energy sector due to the risks associated with the conflict in the Middle East.

He warned of possible disruptions in fuel supplies and rising oil prices.