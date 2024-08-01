PROSTITUTE VP EAGER TO CUT TRANSGENDER GENITALS WITH TAXPAYER MONEY

KAMALA BRAGS ABOUT HER WORK TO ENSURE ‘EVERY TRANSGENDER INMATE IN THE PRISON SYSTEM’ HAS ACCESS TO TAXPAYER-FUNDED GENDER REASSIGNMENT SURGERIES

‘It was historic in California’

Here's the real video, without the meat.

https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/kamala-brags-about-her-work-to-ensure-every-transgender-inmate-in-the