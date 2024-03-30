Create New Account
The Cradle and the Cross
The Berean Call
Published 12 hours ago

December 1992 Newsletter by Dave Hunt


Christ's birth and the details of His life, death and resurrection were foretold centuries before by the Hebrew prophets. No such prophecies preceded the births of Buddha, Confucius, Muhammad, et al. Biblical prophecy fulfilled is the most powerful persuader we have. Paul used it in converting the lost and turned the world of his day upside down. So should we.

Keywords
bibleeasterchristmasdave huntberean call

