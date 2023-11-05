Create New Account
Red Carpet Premiere — No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?
About the documentary "No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?":

This documentary reveals the untold stories of farmers forced out of business and exposes the hidden agenda behind “green policies” that are pushing people to eat bugs, a global food crisis ignored by the world’s media.

To Watch the Full Documentary: https://ept.ms/46chEWE 

nwonew world ordergreat resetcontrol the food control the peopleno farmers no foodcorporate globalist land grabglobalist assault on humanity

