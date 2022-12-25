These Brothers From NAIJA Are An Inspiration to The Continent

Tayo Aina engages the brilliant mind of Flutterwave and Andela founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji to discuss his story about founding two dynamic companies in Nigeria to solve problems. This is the kind of story that needs to be taught to the youth of Africa. Africans can do stuff and build stuff that changes people's lives. These brothers are shifting the paradigm of the African mind. Much respect to the Nigerian brothers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.