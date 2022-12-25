Create New Account
These Brothers From NAIJA Are An Inspiration to The Continent
Tayo Aina engages the brilliant mind of Flutterwave and Andela founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji to discuss his story about founding two dynamic companies in Nigeria to solve problems. This is the kind of story that needs to be taught to the youth of Africa. Africans can do stuff and build stuff that changes people's lives. These brothers are shifting the paradigm of the African mind. Much respect to the Nigerian brothers.

