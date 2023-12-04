Islamic Resistance in Iraq - video posted today - Dec 3, 2023

Islamic Resistance in Iraq:
—
Scenes from the targeting (https://t.me/PalestineResist/21624) by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq of the American occupation base "Kharab Al-Jir" in northeast Syria with a large barrage of rockets.
25 Grad 122mm rockets.
Sunday, 3-12-2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.