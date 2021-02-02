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Resisting COVID Tyranny: "I Do Not Comply!"
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91 views • February 02, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, "I Do Not Comply" founder Kilgore Rand explains the dangers of the COVID19 tyranny being ushered in across America--and how to resist! Among the examples taking place in Georgia is the town of Peachtree Corners, where Communist Chinese-style security cameras connected to Artificial Intelligence were installed to monitor compliance with illegal COVID mandates such as masks, lockdowns, and social distancing. Rand's group is working to oppose, expose, and overturn in court the illegal tyranny. He says everyone must get involved or face a nightmarish future of "Great Reset" and global totalitarianism under the guise of keeping humanity safe.
‼️See Kilgore Rand's Surveillance State video:
https://youtu.be/B_6TYKoI0b4
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
‼️See Kilgore Rand's Surveillance State video:
https://youtu.be/B_6TYKoI0b4
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
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