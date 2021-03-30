The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two Part 11

Feminism Was Hijacked by the Political Class to Exploit Women When the average person thinks of feminism, they don’t differentiate between first wave feminism and second wave feminism. First wave feminism was primarily centered around giving women the right to vote and the right to own property. No one would argue with first wave feminism being a noble cause. However, second wave feminism was quickly hijacked the the elite as a tool for social engineering and has little to do with women’s rights. A quote often attributed to Adolf Hitler is, “First you get the women, then you’ve got the children, so follow the men.” By hijacking feminism and making it about subjugating men, the establishment succeeded to a great extent in making women more dependent on the state. As the late Aaron Russo revealed, the women’s liberation movement was also hijacked by the elite as a method of revenue generation. Russo was told directly by Nick Rockefeller that the Rockefellers bankrolled feminism not because they had any interest in women’s rights but because it meant that by getting more women in employment quicker, the state could collect more tax dollars. Rockefeller also told Russo that this served the dual purpose of getting children in school at an earlier age, enabling them to be indoctrinated into accepting the state as the guardian, breaking up the traditional family model.

The CIA Played a Key Role in Hijacking Feminism The Central Intelligence Agency played a key role in hijacking second wave feminism via the work of Gloria Steinem, who is still a noted feminist icon today. Steinem admitted that she was recruited by the CIA to infiltrate youth counter-culture movements in the late 1950’s, and subsequently emerged as a leading icon of second wave feminism in the 1960’s. Steinem subsequently received funding from the CIA and the Rockefeller foundation to set up Ms. Magazine, a feminist publication. The CIA’s role in steering and managing second wave feminism again underscores the fact that feminism is not a grass roots “people” movement, it is a top down system of control used to divide and conquer and is run by powerful individuals who care little for actual women’s rights.

Cultural Marxism: Divide and Conquer Second wave feminism serves to advance cultural marxism, which posits that culture and language, not the state, is responsible for oppressing women. This is why the establishment constantly promotes second wave feminism, because by blaming contrived women’s rights issues on language, culture and patriarchy, the state absolves itself of blame. By characterizing complete non-issues, such as the recent “ban bossy” campaign, as critical feminist causes, the state distracts from real women’s rights abuses, such as those committed by the governments of US allies around the world. Cultural marxism also impugns patriarchy and the middle class as being the source of oppression, thereby enflaming class and gender wars and allowing the state to engage in divide and conquer. While people of different races and genders are trained to pick fights with each other, they are prevented from uniting against their common enemy and the only entity that can truly inflict genuine oppression – the state.

Mainstream Feminism Ignores Real Women’s Rights Issues Mainstream feminism serves to deflect attention away from countries where genuine women’s rights abuses and atrocities against women are taking place, by advancing meaningless causes that have nothing to do with women’s rights and everything to do with social engineering. A recent example is the “ban bossy” campaign, which is being funded by some of the largest western banks, oil companies and PR firms on the planet. While celebrity feminists such as Beyonce were recruited as part of lucrative public relations campaign to ban a word, the Iraqi parliament waspreparing to pass a new law that would legalize rape, prohibit women leaving home without the permission of their husband, and legalize marriage for 9-year-old girls. There was no multi-million dollar feminist media blitz to bring light to this desperate situation, nor did Beyonce appear in any PSAs to put pressure on the government of Saudi Arabia over their characterization of female drivers as potential terrorists. By misdirecting money and attention into causes that only serve to restrict free speech, establishment feminism sidelines real women’s rights issues.