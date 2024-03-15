DA Willis subpoenaed by Congress; could face Contempt

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could face contempt of Congress charges if she does not comply with a subpoena to hand over documents requested by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee led by Rep. Jim Jordan.





Jim Jordan just put Fani Willis on notice, demanding receipts of Federal Grant money, threatening contempt if she fails to produce or respond: "Georgians deserve to know where their federal tax dollars are going. But Fani Willis hasn’t produced the documents we subpoenaed. Contempt is on the table."