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THE LANCET: CASES OF THROMBOEMBOLISM AFTER COVID VACCINATION.
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311 views • June 26, 2021
SOURCE: QuantumIntel
Possible Cases of thromboembolism—like cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, pulmonary embolus, and deep vein thrombosis—occurring in people who have recently received the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.
The Lancet.
https://www.thelancet.com/article/S0140-6736(21)00872-2/fulltext
The Lancet is often seen as the gold standard in medical science and research, but it too has become a victim of poiliticization according to Dr Roger Hodkinson and many other health experts. As we've seen repeatedly, the Establishment is playing down the numbers of deaths. 4 BA pilots died after being vaccinated. The information is difficult to find if you're still relying on Google, Youtube or Chrome which suppresses Bitchute.
Alt-search engines: SearX.info and qwant.com work better.
If this is not a wake-up call, I don't know what is.
Please share widely.
More:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jU8jOnM2xNzb/
Possible Cases of thromboembolism—like cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, pulmonary embolus, and deep vein thrombosis—occurring in people who have recently received the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.
The Lancet.
https://www.thelancet.com/article/S0140-6736(21)00872-2/fulltext
The Lancet is often seen as the gold standard in medical science and research, but it too has become a victim of poiliticization according to Dr Roger Hodkinson and many other health experts. As we've seen repeatedly, the Establishment is playing down the numbers of deaths. 4 BA pilots died after being vaccinated. The information is difficult to find if you're still relying on Google, Youtube or Chrome which suppresses Bitchute.
Alt-search engines: SearX.info and qwant.com work better.
If this is not a wake-up call, I don't know what is.
Please share widely.
More:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jU8jOnM2xNzb/
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