ERIC: Election Fraud in Sheep’s Clothing?

Kat Stansell is Grassroots Coordinator with the American Policy Center and is leading the charge in exposing what she calls one of the most nefarious election fraud organizations in the country. ERIC, which stands for Electronic Registration Information Center, ERIC – the Epicenter of Voter Fraud - American Policy Center is a membership organization for states that ostensibly helps them clean up their voter rolls. George Soros provided its seed money in 2012, funneled through the Pew Charitable Trust. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia are ERIC members, which means that private organization has access to personal information about most residents past and present.





Louisiana recently withdrew its membership because of “questionable funding sources” and because “partisan actors may have access to ERIC network data for political purposes,” according to the secretary of state. Citizen activists made that victory a reality, and their cohorts in Wisconsin and Michigan are fighting back as well. Other states such as Pennsylvania are playing into the plot.





Election Fraud Update: Pennsylvania Steps Up the Steal - American Policy Center: https://americanpolicy.org/2022/08/30/election-fraud-update-pennsylvania-steps-up-the-steal/





Kat explains what ERIC is and how it works behind the scenes to undermine voter registrations. She also reveals what can be done to stop the steal.





Original ERIC members: Colorado, Delaware, Missouri, Nevada, Utah, Washington and Virginia.





Current ERIC Members: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wisconsin.





**All ERIC members have "bloated voter rolls approaching or exceeding 100% of all possible eligible voters in the state," according to Stansell.





States that are not members: Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wyoming

