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Command, Coerce, Control
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40 views • November 05, 2021
Biden’s new mandate is (a) unconstitutional, (b) going to make things worse and (c) unlikely to survive.
How are Dems not embarrassed by now?
It’s all about control for the left.
We’re near the point of no return.
Team Biden wants to put the boot of government on your throat.
They’re forcing mandates to advance their agenda.
Untested, unvaxxed illegal aliens don’t count to them.
Biden’s motto: I’m here to make matters worse.
If he purposely wanted to sink the economy, would he be doing anything different?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 4 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280374605001
How are Dems not embarrassed by now?
It’s all about control for the left.
We’re near the point of no return.
Team Biden wants to put the boot of government on your throat.
They’re forcing mandates to advance their agenda.
Untested, unvaxxed illegal aliens don’t count to them.
Biden’s motto: I’m here to make matters worse.
If he purposely wanted to sink the economy, would he be doing anything different?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 4 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280374605001
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