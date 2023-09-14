Create New Account
Shocking Video Shows Massive Group Of Illegal Aliens Marching Into Arizona
Published 19 hours ago

Shocking Video Shows Massive Group Of Illegal Aliens Marching Into ArizonaVideo from source shows a large group of migrants crossing illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night. Per CBP sources, yesterday, Border Patrol in this Tucson, AZ sector alone apprehended over 2,000 illegal immigrants from all over globe, including 148 from Senegal. Others from Mauritania, Ghana, & Sudan.


Bill Melugin

https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1701953663277699462?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

