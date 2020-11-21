© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Body Armour for the Spirit Battle
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • November 21, 2020
Without getting into any religious beliefs, Derrall discusses the various pieces of body armour listed in the Bible as The Armour of God.
Found in Ephesians 6:14-18, these pieces of body armour are as applicable in 2020 as they were when written about in the 1st century A.D.
Found in Ephesians 6:14-18, these pieces of body armour are as applicable in 2020 as they were when written about in the 1st century A.D.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.