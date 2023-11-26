Quo Vadis





Nov 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 23, 2023





The message of Our Lady to Pedro for November 23 follows here:





Dear children, the truth of My Jesus is light that illuminates all darkness.





In the half-truth is the shadow of the enemy to deceive and conduct to the abyss.





The demon will deceive many through bad shepherds and spiritual blindness will contaminate My poor children everywhere.





Be attentive.





The truth of My Jesus shines forth fully and conducts to salvation.





Welcome ye the Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Behold the time of choice: Whom do you want to serve?





Pray.





Only through prayer can you achieve victory.





Open ye your hearts and welcome My Appeals.





I have come from Heaven to take you to Heaven.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis, on May 19, 2020.





That message follows here:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I love you.





Open your hearts to My Call and I will lead you to My Son Jesus.





Humanity is walking in spiritual blindness because men have turned away from the Creator.





Turn back in repentance, for only thus will you be saved.





I ask you to be defenders of the truth.





The devil will deceive many of the consecrated, and many of My poor children will seek the truth and find it in few places.





Confusion will spread everywhere among the faithful and many will walk like the blind leading the blind.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Whatever happens, remain firm in your faith.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Onward. I am with you, although you do not see Me.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





