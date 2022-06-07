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Boris Johnson engaging with World Economic Forum 'betraying the British people'.
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40 views • June 07, 2022
Boris Johnson engaging with World Economic Forum 'betraying the British people'.
https://rumble.com/v17mcdn-boris-johnson-engaging-with-world-economic-forum-betraying-the-british-peop.html
Says Sophie Corcoran, Journalist who attended the meeting at Davos. GB News Neil Oliver is the interviewer aiming to discover why Sophie has formed that impression.
Original Source https://youtu.be/4-2WvKpEU48
Sophie reveals at this particular meeting in Davos none of the G7 leaders were there. Sophie believes the reason for this is that each leader knows the people of the country they lead, do not like the WEF and what they stand for and what their billionaire, globalist funders are trying to achieve.
Such high security at Davos. WEF want to be world leaders, yet they live in perpetual FEAR OF THE PUBLIC.
Let us all see to it they will lead nothing and be very unhappy.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WEF, Boris Johnson, Betraying the British people
https://rumble.com/v17mcdn-boris-johnson-engaging-with-world-economic-forum-betraying-the-british-peop.html
Says Sophie Corcoran, Journalist who attended the meeting at Davos. GB News Neil Oliver is the interviewer aiming to discover why Sophie has formed that impression.
Original Source https://youtu.be/4-2WvKpEU48
Sophie reveals at this particular meeting in Davos none of the G7 leaders were there. Sophie believes the reason for this is that each leader knows the people of the country they lead, do not like the WEF and what they stand for and what their billionaire, globalist funders are trying to achieve.
Such high security at Davos. WEF want to be world leaders, yet they live in perpetual FEAR OF THE PUBLIC.
Let us all see to it they will lead nothing and be very unhappy.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WEF, Boris Johnson, Betraying the British people
Keywords
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