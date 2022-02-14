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What Happens When You Die - NDE, Death, Afterlife, Return - Alan Watts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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179 views • February 14, 2022
Thanks for this video from T&H - Inspiration and Motivation, on YouTube. For the production and editing of Alan Watt's work.

Powerful and profound explanations and stories on death, the afterlife, and life's final mystery. Featuring Alan Watts,
Original audio sourced from: “Alan Watts - Eastern Wisdom and Modern Life, On Death""

“We do not "come into" this world; we come out of it, as leaves from a tree. As the ocean "waves," the universe "peoples." Every individual is an expression of the whole realm of nature, a unique action of the total universe.”
― Alan Watts. (1915 – 1973)

#AlanWatts #Goosebumps #T&HInspiration

Speaker: Alan Watts
►Follow the Alan Watts Organization:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/alanwattspr...
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alanwattsorg/

Speech courtesy of alanwatts.org

Licensed from https://mindsetdrm.com

Speaker: Mellen-Thomas Benedict
Learn more:
https://www.amazon.ca/Journey-Through...

Speaker: Peter Fenwick
Learn more:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_F...)
https://www.amazon.ca/Art-Dying-Peter...

Speaker: Dr. Bruce Greyson
Learn more:
https://www.brucegreyson.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_G...
Thanks to: 2018 Tom Tom Festival

Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
Follow T&H:
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedy...
Keywords
awakeningdeathheavenhelllife lessonslifeconsciousnessndenear death experiencereincarnation
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