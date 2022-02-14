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What Happens When You Die - NDE, Death, Afterlife, Return - Alan Watts
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179 views • February 14, 2022
Thanks for this video from T&H - Inspiration and Motivation, on YouTube. For the production and editing of Alan Watt's work.
Powerful and profound explanations and stories on death, the afterlife, and life's final mystery. Featuring Alan Watts,
Original audio sourced from: “Alan Watts - Eastern Wisdom and Modern Life, On Death""
“We do not "come into" this world; we come out of it, as leaves from a tree. As the ocean "waves," the universe "peoples." Every individual is an expression of the whole realm of nature, a unique action of the total universe.”
― Alan Watts. (1915 – 1973)
#AlanWatts #Goosebumps #T&HInspiration
Speaker: Alan Watts
►Follow the Alan Watts Organization:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/alanwattspr...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alanwattsoff...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alanwattsorg/
Speech courtesy of alanwatts.org
Licensed from https://mindsetdrm.com
Speaker: Mellen-Thomas Benedict
Learn more:
https://www.amazon.ca/Journey-Through...
Speaker: Peter Fenwick
Learn more:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_F...)
https://www.amazon.ca/Art-Dying-Peter...
Speaker: Dr. Bruce Greyson
Learn more:
https://www.brucegreyson.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_G...
Thanks to: 2018 Tom Tom Festival
Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspiratio...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedy...
Powerful and profound explanations and stories on death, the afterlife, and life's final mystery. Featuring Alan Watts,
Original audio sourced from: “Alan Watts - Eastern Wisdom and Modern Life, On Death""
“We do not "come into" this world; we come out of it, as leaves from a tree. As the ocean "waves," the universe "peoples." Every individual is an expression of the whole realm of nature, a unique action of the total universe.”
― Alan Watts. (1915 – 1973)
#AlanWatts #Goosebumps #T&HInspiration
Speaker: Alan Watts
►Follow the Alan Watts Organization:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/alanwattspr...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alanwattsoff...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alanwattsorg/
Speech courtesy of alanwatts.org
Licensed from https://mindsetdrm.com
Speaker: Mellen-Thomas Benedict
Learn more:
https://www.amazon.ca/Journey-Through...
Speaker: Peter Fenwick
Learn more:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_F...)
https://www.amazon.ca/Art-Dying-Peter...
Speaker: Dr. Bruce Greyson
Learn more:
https://www.brucegreyson.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_G...
Thanks to: 2018 Tom Tom Festival
Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspiratio...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedy...
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