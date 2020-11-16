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Del Bigtree - Pfizer Covid Vaccine Frenzy - Nov. 13, 2020
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133 views • November 16, 2020
43,538 total test trial participants
ONLY 94 people selected to study efficacy (0.2% of the total)
10% of whom indicated 90% efficacy of the vaccine
With this tiny fraction of test subjects they claim 90% efficacy success!
ONLY 94 people selected to study efficacy (0.2% of the total)
10% of whom indicated 90% efficacy of the vaccine
With this tiny fraction of test subjects they claim 90% efficacy success!
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