SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN THAT YOU WON’T HAVE HEARD ON THE EVENING NEWS

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Mark Devlin YT Channel
Further Info:
This is a video version of the document I recently compiled consisting of resources designed to wake as many people up as possible ahead of the "second wave" stunt that seems sure to be attempted.
Please share far and wide to anyone who think would benefit from seeing it.
Many thanks to the friend who put this together.
Here's the full text with click-through links to the URLs, for convenience:
* Did you know that on 19th March 2020, COVID-19 was NO longer classed as a
“High Consequence Infectious Disease” according to the UK Government’s own
official website?
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Dr. Joseph Mercola. Why Social Distancing Should NOT Be ‘the New Normal.’
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/06/25/social-distancing.aspx
World Health Organisation stands by recommendation to NOT wear masks if you are
NOT sick or not caring for someone who is sick.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/coronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-trnd/index.html
Expert Explains Why COVID-19 Lockdown and Social Distancing Doesn’t Work.
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/0OlA3J7H/herd-immunity-expert-explains-whycovid-
· Have you wondered why the Police, Politicians and others in authority do NOT
practice Social Distancing themselves, when the official claim is that not doing so
could result in death? Health Secretary Matt Hancock was caught on camera
hugging colleagues in Parliament. Do you really think he would be so careless if he
REALLY believed he would be exposing himself to great danger?
https://www.expressandstar.com/news/uk-news/2020/06/17/matt-hancock-apologises-for-breaking-social-distancing-guidelines-in-parliament/
* Were you aware that fewer people in London died in the past few weeks compared
to the same period in 2019? In other words, the total death rate is now lower than the
average for an ordinary year in the Capital DESPITE the virus!
https.//www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8425927/London-region-England-deathsfall-average.html
* Did you know that the “Coronavirus test” returned a positive result for samples from
goats and paw-paw fruits?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4p8DM8rKJI
Meet Bill Gates. a film by James Corbett.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSvhPnUgyz8
Bill Gates paid WHO $50m to declare a pandemic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJrnhMZlFQA