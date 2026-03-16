BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING: CUBA GRID COLLAPSE! - The Agenda To Collapse The Global Supply Chain
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2686 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 4 days ago

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports on the total collapse of the Cuban grid as electricity is completely shut down in the country following major sanctions by the United States, the cutting off of oil and of course an outdated grid itself.



The United States' grid is also about 70 years outdated itself.



We've seen this before. The US government has boasted about shutting down Cuba's infrastructure as it uses the economy as a weapon. When people become dependent on something, it's easy to wield power by taking it away.



Similarly, the US government and Israel have both boasted about causing the economic woes in Iran leading to the protests and then controlling the protests.



Leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Caracas was plunged into darkness with the use of what President Trump calls a "discombobulator." This was essentially an EMP attack.



The US grid itself faces serious concerns currently and that is on top of the risks around the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Before war, a crisis is manufactured. This leads to compliance with the war.



In Latin America it's a war involving the hegemony system and oil. The same goes for the Middle East. In the United States, this is all used to bring in the ultimate war. The war on you. The end of individualism in favor of a ration based technocracy under the guise of "national security" and "convenience."



What we are seeing in Cuba is what we can expect to see in the USA, forcing people into complete dependence.



There are many things you can do about it though which we go into in this video.



Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
iranfreedomnewspoliticscubavenezuelaconspiracygridtechnocracyhavanadigital idjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetcbdcwamgrid collapse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

Laura Harris
The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy