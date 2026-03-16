WARNING: CUBA GRID COLLAPSE! - The Agenda To Collapse The Global Supply Chain

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the total collapse of the Cuban grid as electricity is completely shut down in the country following major sanctions by the United States, the cutting off of oil and of course an outdated grid itself.









The United States' grid is also about 70 years outdated itself.









We've seen this before. The US government has boasted about shutting down Cuba's infrastructure as it uses the economy as a weapon. When people become dependent on something, it's easy to wield power by taking it away.









Similarly, the US government and Israel have both boasted about causing the economic woes in Iran leading to the protests and then controlling the protests.









Leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Caracas was plunged into darkness with the use of what President Trump calls a "discombobulator." This was essentially an EMP attack.









The US grid itself faces serious concerns currently and that is on top of the risks around the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.









Before war, a crisis is manufactured. This leads to compliance with the war.









In Latin America it's a war involving the hegemony system and oil. The same goes for the Middle East. In the United States, this is all used to bring in the ultimate war. The war on you. The end of individualism in favor of a ration based technocracy under the guise of "national security" and "convenience."









What we are seeing in Cuba is what we can expect to see in the USA, forcing people into complete dependence.









There are many things you can do about it though which we go into in this video.









Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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