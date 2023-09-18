Man Died Suddenly, at Gym, on treadmill 💉

September 16, 2023: A shocking video has emerged from a gym in UP's Ghaziabad that shows a man collapsing due to a suspected heart attack while running on a treadmill.
Unfortunately, the 21-year-old man died on the spot of the attack. He was the only child of his parents and a first-year student at an engineering college in Noida.
Source @Covid BC
