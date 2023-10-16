Create New Account
Iman vs Takut - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia)
channel image
Sign of The Times
3 Subscribers
28 views
Published 13 hours ago

Full Sermon Video Link:

2B/13. God’s Faith-Based Health Plan - Barbara ONeill (Subtitle Indonesia):

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xcAKYre8tf4/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3oplw5-gods-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-oneill-subtitle-indonesia.html

Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/watch/god-s-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-oneill-subtitle-indonesia_Sb6AycrTzoORtlD.html

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@signofthetimes1844:9/God%E2%80%99s-Faith-Based-Health-Plan---Barbara-ONeill-%28Subtitle-Indonesia%29-%282%29:a?r=71PtxsEVSX9tk6xMzwqDosQbTMUgnB8K

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12ca0d5b-1bac-4a73-8fbb-e044dff4452d



2B/13. God’s Faith-Based Health Plan - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia):

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uS6ey99vrxih/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3opi9a-gods-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-oneill-dubbing-indonesia.html

Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/watch/god-s-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-o-039-neill-dubbing-indonesia_PjA563bfZVqwHkZ.html

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@signofthetimes1844:9/God%E2%80%99s-Faith-Based-Health-Plan---Barbara-O%27Neill-%28Dubbing-Indonesia%29-%282%29:1?r=71PtxsEVSX9tk6xMzwqDosQbTMUgnB8K

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fc573275-6f91-474b-9f91-fbd612155916


Kemudian tahun 2020 terjadi, dan semuanya di karantina. Dan saya pikir apa yang terjadi pada tahun 2020 membuat orang berpikir. Saya pikir itu membuat orang berpikir tentang apa yang terjadi di sini pada awalnya. Banyak orang mengira pasti ada pandemi. Tapi kemudian saya pikir orang-orang mulai menyadari, sebenarnya tidak ada.


Terutama data dari CDC yang menunjukkan bahwa 99% orang yang terjangkit COVID akan sembuh. Dan orang-orang yang terjangkit, adalah mereka yang memiliki kondisi kesehatan yang sudah ada sebelumnya.

Saya juga berpikir bahwa banyak orang yang kesal, karena mereka tertipu untuk berpikir bahwa ada pandemi, padahal sebenarnya tidak ada. Dan jika seseorang berkata kepada saya pada tahun 2021, Barbara, apa yang dapat saya lakukan untuk melindungi diri saya dari Covid? Saya akan mengatakan, berhenti menonton berita.


Playlist Healing Your Body, Mind & Spirit Series - Barbara O'Neill (Subtitle Indonesia):

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtt_25Evg_gg5clMA9hftX8eu2MUi6CDX&si=v-oY8ByJ2XO67FJa

Playlist Healing Your Body, Mind & Spirit Series - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia):

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtt_25Evg_gidn8i7SM2KOfnlz1laTXVy&si=-MSWjySknWILNMGa


Keywords
biblestudyvaksinbelajaralkitabkebenarankesehatan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket