Iman vs Takut - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia)

Full Sermon Video Link:
2B/13. God’s Faith-Based Health Plan - Barbara ONeill (Subtitle Indonesia):
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xcAKYre8tf4/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3oplw5-gods-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-oneill-subtitle-indonesia.html
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/watch/god-s-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-oneill-subtitle-indonesia_Sb6AycrTzoORtlD.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@signofthetimes1844:9/God%E2%80%99s-Faith-Based-Health-Plan---Barbara-ONeill-%28Subtitle-Indonesia%29-%282%29:a?r=71PtxsEVSX9tk6xMzwqDosQbTMUgnB8K
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12ca0d5b-1bac-4a73-8fbb-e044dff4452d
2B/13. God’s Faith-Based Health Plan - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia):
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uS6ey99vrxih/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3opi9a-gods-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-oneill-dubbing-indonesia.html
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/watch/god-s-faith-based-health-plan-barbara-o-039-neill-dubbing-indonesia_PjA563bfZVqwHkZ.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@signofthetimes1844:9/God%E2%80%99s-Faith-Based-Health-Plan---Barbara-O%27Neill-%28Dubbing-Indonesia%29-%282%29:1?r=71PtxsEVSX9tk6xMzwqDosQbTMUgnB8K
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/fc573275-6f91-474b-9f91-fbd612155916
Kemudian tahun 2020 terjadi, dan semuanya di karantina. Dan saya pikir apa yang terjadi pada tahun 2020 membuat orang berpikir. Saya pikir itu membuat orang berpikir tentang apa yang terjadi di sini pada awalnya. Banyak orang mengira pasti ada pandemi. Tapi kemudian saya pikir orang-orang mulai menyadari, sebenarnya tidak ada.
Terutama data dari CDC yang menunjukkan bahwa 99% orang yang terjangkit COVID akan sembuh. Dan orang-orang yang terjangkit, adalah mereka yang memiliki kondisi kesehatan yang sudah ada sebelumnya.
Saya juga berpikir bahwa banyak orang yang kesal, karena mereka tertipu untuk berpikir bahwa ada pandemi, padahal sebenarnya tidak ada. Dan jika seseorang berkata kepada saya pada tahun 2021, Barbara, apa yang dapat saya lakukan untuk melindungi diri saya dari Covid? Saya akan mengatakan, berhenti menonton berita.
Playlist Healing Your Body, Mind & Spirit Series - Barbara O'Neill (Subtitle Indonesia):
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtt_25Evg_gg5clMA9hftX8eu2MUi6CDX&si=v-oY8ByJ2XO67FJa
Playlist Healing Your Body, Mind & Spirit Series - Barbara O'Neill (Dubbing Indonesia):
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtt_25Evg_gidn8i7SM2KOfnlz1laTXVy&si=-MSWjySknWILNMGa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.