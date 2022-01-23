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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 78 - Jan 20 2022
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141 views • January 23, 2022
Pfizer's Appendix 1. Explosive List Of Adverse Events Of Special Interest - Just released! https://www.academia.edu/62695286/PFIZERS-APPENDIX
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Dr. Palevsky: www.drpalevsky.com.
Dr. P: "The real reason for people getting sick is not a virus. That's now how viruses work in the body. This illness is a poison. It's a series of poisoning. It's a large series of poisonings. And we never did a proper differential diagnosis. And so we are scientifically indebted to raise this issue. The shot that is being given is not against a virus either. The shot that is being given is purposefully meant to make your body make the poison."
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/acc41031-a822-4d86-a6ab-608b8cb2242a
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 78 - Jan 20 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr T and Dr P, Episode 78, Jan 20 2022
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Dr. Palevsky: www.drpalevsky.com.
Dr. P: "The real reason for people getting sick is not a virus. That's now how viruses work in the body. This illness is a poison. It's a series of poisoning. It's a large series of poisonings. And we never did a proper differential diagnosis. And so we are scientifically indebted to raise this issue. The shot that is being given is not against a virus either. The shot that is being given is purposefully meant to make your body make the poison."
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/acc41031-a822-4d86-a6ab-608b8cb2242a
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 78 - Jan 20 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr T and Dr P, Episode 78, Jan 20 2022
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