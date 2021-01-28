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AOC shows exactly how bad Joe Biden’s unity ticket is going
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220 views • January 28, 2021
Sky News host Paul Murray says everyone knows President Biden is “all about unity,” but rogue congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just showed exactly how well that is going.
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