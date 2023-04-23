What Was Is; Reflecting On The Days Of Noah (see description)

Original video cannot upload here directly so see the link below if ledhttps://rumble.com/v2jyj2w-what-was-is-reflecting-on-the-days-of-noah.html
Ecclesiastes 1:9 KJV Bible
“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.