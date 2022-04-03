Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:00, 040222

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry - 10:00, 040222

Full Text in English:

Units of the armed forces of the Donetsk People's Republic have captured most of Novobakhmutovka and are fighting retreating units of the Ukrainian 25th Separate Airborne Brigade. During the night, up to 40 Nationalists, 1 tank platoon and 2 motorized infantry platoons, as well as a mortar battery, were destroyed in this area.



💥This morning, high-precision long-range air-based and sea-based weapons destroyed gasoline and diesel fuel storages at the Kremenchuk oil refinery, from which Ukrainian troops in central and eastern parts of the country had been supplied.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have disabled military airfields in Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters near Sumy and Urozhainoe. 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have also been destroyed in the air.



✈️💥During the night, operational-tactical and missile troops hit 67 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among them: 2 command posts, 2 depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition, 9 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 54 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.



📊In total, 124 aircraft and 84 helicopters, 381 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,882 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 203 multiple launch rocket systems, 786 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,764 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.