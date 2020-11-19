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TOP VIROLOGIST - THIS IS THE GREATEST HOAX EVER PERPETRATED ON AN UNSUSPECTING PUBLIC
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221 views • November 19, 2020
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d7FKbPKCcr1/ Support bitchute which has been taken down and trying to get back up to speed!
There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax every perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.
SHORT, SWEET, AUTHORITATIVE
There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax every perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.
SHORT, SWEET, AUTHORITATIVE
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