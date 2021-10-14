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Australia's Northern Territory Imposes Strict Vaccine Mandate. Comply by Nov. 13 or Be Fined $5,000
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351 views • October 14, 2021
Disclose.tv reports how Australia's Northern Territory imposes the strictest vaccine mandates in the world. Citizens who's jobs bring them into contact with other people must comply by Nov 13 or be fined $5000. Michael Gunner, Northern Territory Chief Minister describes how "frontline workers in our economy" must "get the jab" and get at least one dose by Nov.12.
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